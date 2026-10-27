Mushfiqur suffers hand injury ahead of West Indies Test

Bangladesh suffered an injury scare on the eve of the opening Test against the West Indies as experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim sustained a hand injury during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (27 October).

While batting in the nets, Mushfiqur suffered the injury and received immediate treatment from the team physiotherapist. Ice was administered to the affected area before the veteran batter left the practice session without resuming his training.

However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto offered some reassurance regarding Mushfiqur’s condition, saying there was no indication so far that the injury would prevent him from playing the opening Test.

“He is fine so far. I haven’t heard anything suggesting that he won’t be able to play or that there is any such problem,” Shanto said at the pre-match conference today.

The extent of Mushfiqur’s injury and his availability for the opening match is yet to be confirmed.

Bangladesh will take on the West Indies in the first of a two-match Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur tomorrow (28 October).

The series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC), making it crucial for Bangladesh, who are currently fourth in the standings and remain in contention for a place in the final.

Coming off a disappointing performance in the recent tri-nation ODI series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh will be eager to bounce back in the longer format.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/mushfiqur-suffers-hand-injury-ahead-west-indies-test-1584566