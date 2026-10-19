Rashed Khan Menon sent to jail in July uprising murder case

A Dhaka court today (19 October) sent former minister Rashed Khan Menon to jail after three days of remand in a murder case over the killing of a man during the July Uprising in the capital’s Mirpur-10 area.

CID Inspector Nasir Uddin Sarker, the investigation officer of the Criminal Investigation Department’s Dhaka Metro North division, produced Menon before the court and sought an order to keep him in jail after completing his questioning.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ariful Islam granted the application, said prosecution Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam.

Rafiqul said the court had granted three days of remand for Menon on 17 February last year. After questioning him during the remand period, the investigation officer sought his detention in jail today, and the court granted the request.

Anwar Hossain Patwary was shot dead near the Mirpur-10 roundabout on 5 August 2024, during the July Uprising.

His father, Al Amin Patwary, filed a murder case with Mirpur Model Police Station in November 2024, accusing 150 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Menon was arrested from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on 22 August 2024 by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Detective Branch. He has remained in custody since then.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/court/rashed-khan-menon-sent-jail-july-uprising-murder-case-1577656