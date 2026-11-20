State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir answers reporters’ questions outside his residence in Dariapara, Sylhet, this evening (20 November). Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said terrorists do not need to apply for passports, as under extradition treaties they are brought back in handcuffs or under tight surveillance.

He made the remark while answering reporters’ questions outside his residence in Sylhet’s Dariapara this evening (20 November).

“Sheikh Hasina has already been sentenced to death. Many more cases are waiting. The people of Bangladesh have shown where her place is. Bangladesh’s rule of law has shown it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, miscreants attempted to set fire to the front gate of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir’s residence in the Dariapara area of Sylhet city. Police said miscreants used a piece of cloth-like material to start the fire, but the attempt caused no damage.

The state minister said every criminal who killed people in this country and fled would be tracked down and brought under the law.

“We will certainly catch those who were trying to undermine the country’s governance and sovereignty, and bring them under the law.

“The Awami League is now the Awami terrorist league. Their leader has destroyed the party and the family, and now they have started destroying those who are still here,” he added.

“A cat also waits a while”

Asked about the fire set at his house, Humaiun Kobir said, “They set fire to my gate and ran. Even a cat stands for a moment before it runs. These people are in such a state that they say ‘Joy Bangla’ and run, and cannot be found. ‘Joy Bangla’ has become known nationally as a slogan of fleeing.

“The people of this country know how to deal with terrorists, and the government knows too,” he added.

He also said the government practises tolerance, but strict action would be taken against terrorists.

“There is no place for terrorists in Bangladesh. There is no place for Awami terrorists either. The government will take a hard line,” he added.

Saying the country is moving forward under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, the state minister said Bangladesh’s political and diplomatic leadership is bright.

“Foreign investment is coming in, and a system of governance has been established that is upholding people’s rights. A small group is sore about all this. They will vanish by doing these things,” he said.

He also said, “Our position against terrorists is clear. No fugitive terrorist will return to the country through terror.”

Asked whether the government was coming under any pressure over these activities, he replied, “No, it has not. Why would the government come under pressure?” He then said “Joy Bangla” is a slogan of fleeing.

“They are themselves terrified and flee within seconds. They will either try to flee the country or get caught,” the state minister added.

Link: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/terrorists-dont-need-passports-they-are-brought-back-handcuff-state-minister-humaiun