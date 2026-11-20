Two workers suffered burns in a gas explosion at a dyeing factory in Narayanganj’s Fatullah early today.

They are receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in a critical condition.

The injured workers were identified as Pasha, 40, and Ranjit, 45.

The explosion occurred around 2:00am at Ratan Dyeing factory in the Isdair area, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

“Gas had accumulated in the factory’s office room due to a leak. The gas exploded after coming into contact with a source of fire. Two workers nearby suffered burn injuries,” he said.

He said the Fire Service was not informed immediately after the incident. Fire officials visited the damaged room after receiving information in the morning.

Sultan Mahmud Shikder, a resident physician at the burn institute, said Pasha had suffered burns to 87 percent of his body, while 52 percent of Ranjit’s body was burnt. Both had also suffered injuries to their respiratory tracts, and their condition was critical.

Anowar Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, said the explosion took place around 2:00am and police went to the factory after receiving information.

“No one has filed any complaint in connection with the incident,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/accidents-and-fires/news/2-workers-suffer-burns-gas-explosion-narayanganj-dyeing-factory-4328846