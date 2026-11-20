India has declined to comment on Bangladesh’s internal developments after being asked about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s remarks that the Awami League was engaging in violence to please its political “masters” across the border.

“Our position remains consistent that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared history of the two countries and the common cultural values of their peoples. I have no comments to offer on the internal developments in Bangladesh,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi today (20 November).

Jaiswal was responding to a question about Rahman’s remarks at a public meeting in Lalmonirhat yesterday (19 November).

Asked about the Ganges water-sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh, which expires on 12 December, Jaiswal said the Joint River Commission was an established bilateral mechanism for discussing water-sharing issues involving shared transboundary rivers.

He said India “remains committed to a positive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh while safeguarding India’s interests”.

Asked whether the official-level meeting between India and Bangladesh, scheduled to begin in Dhaka on 21 November, would be a technical-level exercise, Jaiswal said he had no update on the matter.

“Whether it is at technical level or not, I have no update,” he said.

Jaiswal also declined to comment on whether the Ganges water-sharing agreement, signed by the prime ministers of the two countries in 1996, could be renewed as an interim arrangement without participation at the highest level.

When asked about ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, Jaiswal said he had no update on the matter.

Link: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/india-declines-comment-pm-tariques-remarks-about-als-masters-across-border-1608861