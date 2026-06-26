‘We’ll fight with our lives to give Messi best farewell’: Medina

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina and Cristian Romero during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J fixture against Austria at Dallas Stadium in Texas on June 22, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Argentina defender Facundo Medina has said the world champions are prepared to “give their lives” to ensure Lionel Messi’s expected farewell World Cup ends on the highest note as they prepare for their final Group J match against Jordan.

Having already secured top spot in the group with successive wins, Argentina head into Friday’s fixture with their place in the knockout stage assured. But for Medina and his teammates, the focus extends beyond results, with the squad determined to make what is widely expected to be Messi’s final World Cup a memorable one.

“We have six more finals ahead of us,” Medina told FIFA. “We’ll fight and give everything we have. No matter where we’re asked to play, we’re all ready.

“We’ll leave everything on the pitch to give our captain the best possible farewell. Of course, we’d love him to keep playing, but we know we have to fight for him with our lives.”

Medina started Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria in place of the injured Nicolas Tagliafico and played a key role in Messi’s opening goal, bursting down the left before providing the cut-back for the captain to score.

After the match, Messi jokingly compared Medina’s assist to the understanding he once shared with Jordi Alba at Barcelona. Medina, however, played down the compliment, insisting his captain had “exaggerated a little”.

“Maybe it reminded him of his Barcelona days. Everything gets magnified now, but I’m just trying to do my best,” Medina said.

Despite impressing on his return to the starting line-up, Medina admitted he would have preferred the opportunity to come under different circumstances, with Tagliafico sidelined through injury.

“I didn’t get this chance the way I wanted because Nico got injured, and I have a lot of respect for him,” Medina said. “I’ve spoken to him. Whatever the coaching staff decide, we’ll be ready. Fortunately, the results are going our way, our captain is playing brilliantly, and this is a collective effort.”

The Marseille defender also reflected on his journey to the World Cup squad after enduring a difficult season at club level.

“Personally, it was a tough year, but I never lost hope,” he said. “I stayed focused on my goal and kept working hard. I knew that even if I didn’t get the opportunity, I wouldn’t have any regrets because I had given everything. By God’s grace, I’m here now. I’m even happier to be part of this group because, beyond being great footballers, they’re wonderful people. Before we’re professionals, we’re human beings, and that’s priceless.”

Medina also recalled his childhood in Villa Fiorito, the Buenos Aires neighbourhood where Diego Maradona grew up. He revealed that he once collected cardboard to help support his family and said those experiences continue to shape him.

“My mother and my family sacrificed so much,” he said. “They always tried to keep me on the right path. I want to represent my neighbourhood and carry its spirit. What Maradona created there still lives on today.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/sports-special/fifa-world-cup-2026/news/well-fight-our-lives-give-messi-best-farewell-medina-4209071