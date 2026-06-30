Teesta Barrage Master Plan to be implemented at any cost: PM

The Daily Star

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today pledged to implement the Teesta Barrage Master Plan “at any cost”, describing it as a national priority to ensure water security, support agriculture and improve livelihoods in northern Bangladesh.

Speaking during the general discussion on the proposed FY2026-27 budget in parliament, the prime minister said the government is committed to addressing the country’s long-standing water management challenges through major investments in rivers, canals and irrigation infrastructure.

“On the basis of national priority, this government will implement the Teesta Barrage Master Plan at any cost, In shaa Allah,” he said.

Tarique said water remains one of the biggest concerns in the northern districts, particularly the Rajshahi and Rangpur regions, where lawmakers regularly raise issues relating to the Padma and Teesta rivers.

He said ensuring year-round water availability for agriculture is one of the government’s key priorities.

The prime minister said the government has already taken steps to construct the Padma Barrage to store excess monsoon water for use during the dry season.

“Through the Padma Barrage, we will preserve surplus water during the monsoon so that it can be supplied to farmers and other users throughout the dry months and the rest of the year,” he said.

Tarique said Bangladesh has long suffered from the lack of an integrated approach to river management, water conservation, flood control and inter-river connectivity. He noted that many rivers had lost navigability over the years, affecting irrigation and water availability.

“I have visited areas where there is water everywhere during the monsoon, yet farmers just a short distance away cannot irrigate their land because of water shortages,” the prime minister said.

To address the problem, he said, the government has started dredging and re-excavating rivers and canals across the country.

The government plans to excavate and re-excavate 20,000 kilometres of canals over the next five years to improve water flow, irrigation and flood management, he said, adding that around 900 kilometres had already been excavated or re-excavated over the past three months.

“We have received some complaints in certain areas. We are reviewing those issues and will take further action where necessary,” Tarique said.

Highlighting support for farmers, Tarique recalled that one of the government’s first major decisions after assuming office was to waive agricultural loans of up to Tk 10,000, including interest.

The prime minister also said the government has introduced a special farmers’ card to provide direct support and benefits to cultivators.

Under the programme, about 43 lakh farmers are expected to receive financial assistance and at least 10 additional services during FY2026-27.

“We promised to stand beside our farmers, and we are fulfilling that commitment,” he said.

Tarique also highlighted efforts to create jobs for young people, improve skills development and expand overseas employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers.

He said the government is working to send more skilled workers abroad and strengthen support services for expatriate Bangladeshis.

As part of that effort, the government is developing a “Probashi Card” to help expatriates access various services and reduce the difficulties they face while living overseas.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of energy security, saying a reliable energy supply is essential not only for economic growth but also for national security.

He criticised what he described as years of corruption, poor planning and neglect in the energy sector, alleging that domestic gas exploration had been overlooked while excessive dependence had been placed on foreign companies.

Tarique said the government is now focusing on energy diversification, domestic gas exploration, renewable energy and greater energy efficiency to reduce dependence on imported fuel.

“The recent crisis in the Middle East has once again shown how vulnerable import-dependent energy systems can be,” he said.

The prime minister said the government’s broader goal is to build a stronger and more resilient economy capable of supporting Bangladesh’s long-term development ambitions.

Turning to education, Tarique said an educated and morally grounded population is the country’s greatest asset.

He alleged that the education system had been systematically weakened during the previous regime and stressed the need for comprehensive reforms to prepare future generations for the challenges ahead.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/teesta-barrage-master-plan-be-implemented-any-cost-pm-4211146