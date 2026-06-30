‘Free, fair and reciprocal’: Ambassador Christensen outlines US trade vision for Bangladesh

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to “free, fair, and reciprocal” trade with Bangladesh, says US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen, adding that a recently signed trade framework reflected Washington’s long-term confidence in the country’s economy and business environment.

Speaking in an interview with Jamuna TV ahead of US Independence Day celebrations, Christensen said commercial diplomacy remained a central focus of US policy towards Bangladesh and pointed to trade reforms as a key element of expanding bilateral ties.

“President Trump believes trade should be free, fair, and reciprocal,” Christensen said, referring to a February message from Donald Trump to Bangladesh’s prime minister.

The United States is Bangladesh’s largest export market for ready-made garments, though Christensen said the trading relationship had been uneven.

“Currently, the US is the largest market for Bangladesh’s RMG, but Bangladesh has historically not bought a lot from the US. This is not a sustainable reciprocal relationship,” he said.

Christensen said Bangladesh was among the first countries under the current US administration to sign a reciprocal trade agreement, or ART, which he described as a framework intended to support economic reforms and improve market conditions.

“This agreement is a ‘bet on the future of Bangladesh’ and outlines steps for removing tariff and non-tariff barriers and implementing reforms like transparent customs and labour reforms,” he said.

The ambassador said the agreement was designed to improve the investment climate and align Bangladesh more closely with international standards.

“Regarding perceptions that the agreement is unfair, many critics haven’t read it,” Christensen said. “The ART gives a framework to improve a business environment that has historically been hard for foreign investors. It commits Bangladesh to international standards, such as removing unique import and testing requirements that exist nowhere else.”

Christensen also emphasised the role of US exports in supporting Bangladesh’s economic development, particularly in agriculture and energy.

He said purchasing decisions should focus on “best value”, citing US wheat supplies with lower spoilage rates and higher protein content than some previous imports.

The ambassador also highlighted recent and existing US business involvement in Bangladesh, including a commitment by Boeing aircraft for fleet expansion and energy investments from Chevron, Excelerate Energy and GE Vernova.

“In energy, Chevron is the largest US investor, providing over 60% of Bangladesh’s domestic production,” Christensen said, adding that Bangladesh would require substantial long-term investment to meet future energy demand.

While trade was a major focus, Christensen said broader cooperation in health, technology and defence would remain part of the bilateral agenda.

He also reiterated US support for Bangladesh over the Rohingya refugee crisis, saying Washington remained committed to diplomatic efforts aimed at creating conditions for their return to Myanmar.

Looking ahead, Christensen said he saw room for stronger ties between the two countries.

“I am very optimistic about the future of US-Bangladesh relations based on our trade agreement, health work, and people-to-people ties,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/free-fair-and-reciprocal-us-ambassador-christensen-outlines-trade-vision-bangladesh