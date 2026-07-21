Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution has blamed a supply shortfall for widespread low gas pressure across its network.

In a statement on Monday, the state-owned company apologised to industrial, commercial, CNG and residential consumers affected by the disruption.

It did not identify the affected areas, explain the reason for the supply shortage or say when normal service would resume.

Areas served by Titas require about 2 billion cubic feet of gas a day. Supply, however, has fallen below 1.5 billion cubic feet in recent days, leaving a daily deficit of nearly 500 million cubic feet.

The shortage has reduced gas pressure in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

Titas officials said the impact was more severe in Dhaka because the capital sits at the tail end of the transmission and distribution network.

Residents in Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Dhanmondi and other parts of Dhaka have complained of little or no gas for much of the day over the past several days, forcing many to cook on electric stoves or buy meals outside.

Titas said the crisis had been worsened by rainwater entering ageing and damaged pipelines through leaks as lower gas pressure allowed water to seep into the system.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/titas-says-supply-shortfall-is-driving-low-gas-pressure