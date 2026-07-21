Govt revokes licences of 49 recruiting agencies over Malaysia labour syndicate case

Highlights

Licences of 49 recruiting agencies revoked

Agencies linked to Malaysia labour syndicate allegations

Charge sheet prompted ministry’s latest action

Former Bayra leader questions licence cancellation decision

Agencies accused of siphoning off billions of taka

The government has revoked the licences of 49 recruiting agencies over their alleged involvement in a syndicate that controlled Bangladesh’s labour market for Malaysia.

The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment’s Monitoring Wing issued a gazette notification yesterday (19 July) in this regard, with the matter came to light today (20 July).

According to the ministry sources, the agencies have been accused of forming a recruitment syndicate, embezzling several thousand crore taka from migrant workers and laundering the proceeds abroad.

A human trafficking case was filed with Paltan Police Station over allegations that the agencies had sent workers to Malaysia through a syndicate while charging excessive recruitment fees.

The investigating officer subsequently submitted a charge sheet against the 49 agencies, prompting the ministry to revoke their licences.

The agencies whose licences have been revoked include Orbitals Enterprise, owned by Kashmery Kamal, wife of former Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal; Snigdha Overseas, owned by former Awami League MP Nizam Uddin Hazari; Ahemd International, owned by former Awami League MP Benazir Ahmed; and 5M International, owned by former Jatiya Party MP Masud Uddin Chowdhury.

The government has also revoked the licences of Catharsis International, owned by former BAIRA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Swapan, who is widely known as one of the masterminds of the Malaysia recruitment syndicate, and Unique Eastern (Pvt.) Ltd., owned by former BAIRA leader Mohd. Noor Ali.

The notification stated that recruiting agencies are required to comply with the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act, 2013, the Overseas Employment and Migrants (Amendment) Act, 2023, and other applicable laws and regulations under the terms of their licences.

It added that the licences were revoked under Section 13 of the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act, 2013, after the court accepted the charge sheet filed against the agencies under Sections 406, 420, 385, 386, 427 and 34 of the Penal Code, 1860.

The ministry further said the order had been issued in the public interest.

Reacting to the decision, Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, proprietor of Sadia International and former secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Bayra), questioned the rationale behind revoking the licences.

“About 100 agencies were involved in sending workers to Malaysia. If that is the case, why have the licences of only 49 agencies been revoked? If wrongdoing occurred, shouldn’t everyone involved be held accountable?” he told The Business Standard.

He also questioned the legality of the move before the completion of judicial proceedings.

“I do not understand how the government can revoke licences before a court reaches a final verdict on the allegations,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/migration/govt-revokes-licences-49-recruiting-agencies-over-malaysia-labour-syndicate