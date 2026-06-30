20 more injured as clash over payment dispute continues for third day in Brahmanbaria

Fresh clashes broke out this morning (30 June) in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail Upazila. Photo: TBS

At least 20 more people were injured today (30 June) as residents of two neighbouring villages clashed for the third consecutive day in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail upazila over a dispute involving an alleged interest payment.

The latest round of violence began around 9am at Kalikachchh Bazar, where residents of Surjokandi and Dharanti villages engaged in intermittent clashes.

During the violence, members of both sides allegedly attacked, vandalised and looted several shops and houses. Traffic on the Sarail-Nasirnagar-Lakhai road also remained suspended due to the unrest.

Sarail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Manzur Kader Bhuiyan said the clashes were continuing intermittently and police were trying to bring the situation under control.

According to police and local sources, Mosharaf Miah, a resident of Surjokandi village, claimed that Md Khadim of neighbouring Dharanti village owed him Tk1 lakh in interest payments.

When Khadim allegedly refused to pay, residents of the two villages clashed on Sunday (28 June) night.

Khadim was killed, and at least 30 people were injured during the initial violence, police said.

The conflict flared up again yesterday afternoon (29 June) following Khadim’s funeral prayers.

The three-hour clash left at least 25 people injured, including OC Manzur.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/20-more-injured-clash-over-payment-dispute-continues-third-day-brahmanbaria-1475986