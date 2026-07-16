England not cursed, says Tuchel, after more World Cup heartbreak

Semi Final – England v Argentina – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US , 15 July, 2026 England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts as he walks off the pitch after the first half. Photo: REUTERS

England’s long wait to win a World Cup or even reach the final goes on after a loss to holders Argentina on Wednesday, but manager Thomas Tuchel prefers to see it in football terms and not ​as a curse after a clash he described as two separate games.

England have not reached the decider ‌since lifting the World Cup for the only time in 1966, and they looked like getting that monkey off their back until Argentina netted two late goals for a 2-1 win in the semi-final.

“I love to see these things in a football matter and not through football ​curses,” Tuchel told reporters. “I don’t believe so much in an English thing and in a curse or whatever, ​history repeating itself in these moments.

“It’s just like it’s different coaches, different players, different situations, different ⁠opponents. So I think basically I believe in the football thing.”

England took the lead in the 55th minute through ​Anthony Gordon but Argentina then seized control and Tuchel’s side failed to withstand the pressure or find a way to ​gain some possession.

“I think at that point of the match, it was deserved, that we take our moment and go 1-0 up,” Tuchel said.

“Unfortunately, and strangely enough, it marked then a complete momentum switch in the game.

“Argentina played with more risk, played with more rhythm, played with ​a feeling maybe that they have nothing to lose anymore, which freed them up and held us back because ​we obviously played suddenly with a feeling that we have a lot to lose.

“I think it’s two completely different matches. It’s until the ‌goal ⁠and then after the goal.”

Tuchel received great praise for getting England this far, coming through tough battles with DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, but is already under fire for the changes made against Argentina after taking the lead and setting up too defensively.

“That’s just the nature of the game. As soon as you lose, you get criticised,” the German said.

“That’s just ​what it is. You get ​criticised after. No one knows ⁠what would have happened if you made different decisions. So it makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head. I’m responsible for them. I took them, so ​I take the criticism.”

England now have the unwanted consolation prize of a match against ​France for third ⁠place on Saturday, and for Tuchel now is not the time to look back with pride on what they accomplished.

“A lot of big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so it is an achievement,” Tuchel said.

“No one wants to hear that at ⁠the ​moment. Me neither, because we demand the most of ourselves.

“None of these ​players, none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the ​final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/england-not-cursed-says-tuchel-after-more-world-cup-heartbreak-1489576