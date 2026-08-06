FIFA Foundation-backed ‘Playing for Peace’ begins second year in Bangladesh

Guests and participants attend the inauguration of the second year of the FIFA Foundation-backed ‘Playing for Peace’ programme in Dhaka today. Photo: Courtesy

The Obhizatrik Foundation today (5 August) launched the second year of its FIFA Foundation-backed “Playing for Peace” Community Programme, an initiative that uses football to promote youth development, social inclusion and peacebuilding among underprivileged children and adolescents.

The programme was inaugurated at Gulshan Youth Club Football Turf in Dhaka with a ceremony followed by a friendly football match, read a press release.

Assistant Private Secretary-2 (APS-2) to Prime Minister Abdur Rahman Sunny attended the event as the chief guest, while Obhizatrik Foundation President Ahmed Imtiaz Jami delivered the welcome address.

The Obhizatrik Foundation said it is the first organisation from Bangladesh selected as an official partner of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme.

Launched in Bangladesh in 2025, the programme currently provides regular football training and development activities for around 1,000 underprivileged children and adolescents — 600 boys and 400 girls — aged between 10 and 18 from the capital’s Mirpur as well as 50 children and adolescents with intellectual disabilities.

According to the foundation, the programme combines football with life-skills training, education and psychosocial support to help participants build confidence, leadership, teamwork and social skills.

Photo: Courtesy

During its first year, from April 2025 to March 2026, the programme organised 48 football training sessions, six quarterly tournaments and 13 specialised football sessions for children with intellectual disabilities. It also conducted 18 life-skills sessions, 18 educational workshops and digital classroom sessions, 12 psychosocial counselling sessions reaching 104 children, 12 social and recreational activities, 12 football match screenings and four friendly matches.

In its second year, the programme plans to expand its activities through 56 football training sessions, four quarterly tournaments, 22 specialised football sessions for children with intellectual disabilities, 24 life-skills sessions, 24 educational workshops, 32 digital classroom sessions, 12 psychosocial counselling sessions and 12 community-based social and recreational activities.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Imtiaz Jami described the programme as a milestone in using sport to promote youth development and social inclusion in Bangladesh.

He said the foundation has been working in Bangladesh since 2010 in the areas of education, healthcare, livelihoods, women’s empowerment and youth development, and currently operates in 32 districts.

Abdur Rahman Sunny said sport plays an important role alongside education in the physical and mental development of disadvantaged children and adolescents.

He also encouraged individuals who are financially able to support underprivileged children through the foundation.

Bangladesh Football Federation Vice-President Fahad Karim and Gulshan Youth Club President Dr Wahiduzzaman (Tamal) were also present at the programme.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/fifa-foundation-backed-playing-peace-programme-begins-second-year-bangladesh-1507606