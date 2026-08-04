Tunnicliffe ton hands Bangladesh Women’s Emerging Team series defeat

Bangladesh Emerging Women’s Team suffered a 38-run defeat to South Africa in the third one-day match, conceding the three-match series 2-0 in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Chasing 229, Bangladesh were in the hunt after Rubya Haider Jheilk and Jannatul Tithi put together a 69-run stand for the third wicket following a steady start of 56 for two.

But the chase unraveled after the pair fell in quick succession. Jheilk top-scored with 45 while Tithi made 35, before the middle and lower order failed to capitalise on the platform as Bangladesh were bowled out for 190 in 49.3 overs.

Habiba Islam Pinky scored 25 and Shathi Rani added 24, while Oluhle Siyo, Eliz-Mari Marx and Caitlin Wyngaard claimed two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Earlier, South Africa recovered brilliantly from 82 for seven after electing to bat, thanks to a magnificent rescue act from Faye Tunnicliffe. The opener smashed 116 off just 95 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, before putting together a series of crucial lower-order partnerships, including an unbroken 78-run stand for the final wicket with Caitlin Wyngaard, who remained unbeaten on 29, to lift the hosts to 228 all out in 43.2 overs.

For Bangladesh, pacer Disha Biswas returned figures of 4-46, while Pinky claimed 3-53.

Bangladesh had lost the second one-dayer by 65 runs after the opening match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The two teams will now shift their focus to the three-match T20 series, with the opening game scheduled for August 6 in Pietermaritzburg.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/tunnicliffe-ton-hands-bangladesh-womens-emerging-team-series-defeat-4239266