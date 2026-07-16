FIFA World Cup 2026 – Semi Final – England v Argentina – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US – July 15, 2026 Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso celebrate with a banner after the match as Argentina qualify for the final of the World Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Argentina players held up a political banner declaring “Las Malvinas Son Argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentine”) after their 2-1 World ​Cup semi-final victory over England on Wednesday, in apparent ‌contravention of FIFA rules.

FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct bans “banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory ​nature” inside stadiums.

World soccer’s ruling body did not immediately ​reply to a request for comment.

The question of sovereignty over ⁠the islands in the South Atlantic known to the ​British as the Falklands and the Argentines as the Malvinas has ​been a long-running sore in relations between the countries.

They fought a short conflict over the islands in 1982, in which 649 Argentine soldiers and ​255 British combatants died. Britain ultimately won and the vast ​majority of residents of the islands have said they wish to remain ‌part ⁠of Britain.

But Argentina has long claimed it inherited the islands from Spain after its independence in 1816 and that Britain took control in 1833 through an illegal colonial act.

Lisandro Martinez and ​Giovani Lo Celso ​held up ⁠the banner, grinning, and waved to fans in the stands. It was unclear where the banner ​had come from.

It is not the first time ​the ⁠question of political banners has come up during the World Cup. Last month in Los Angeles, Iranian Americans waved pre-revolutionary flags that ⁠are symbols ​of protest against the Tehran government ​when Iran played. Those matches proceeded without incident.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/argentine-players-brandish-political-falklands-flag-after-england-match-1489541