India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rewritten the List A record books, smashing the fastest century and double century in the format during a sensational innings against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha today (24 November).

The 15-year-old reached his century in just 28 balls, surpassing the previous record of 29 deliveries set by Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

He then reached 150 off just 40 balls, setting another record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket among matches for which records are available.

Sooryavanshi continued his extraordinary assault in the 12th over, smashing four consecutive sixes. The second of those sixes took his tally to 24, the most by any batter in a single List A innings.

In the following over, he brought up his maiden double century in any format with a six off Basil Hameed.

His 200 came off just 52 balls, comfortably breaking the previous record of 103 deliveries, set by Chad Bowes for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.

Sooryavanshi eventually departed for 204, having struck another remarkable milestone in his rapidly rising career.

The teenager has enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks, impressing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before earning a place in India’s T20I setup earlier this year.

He was also instrumental in India’s successful ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign in 2026, scoring a match-winning 175 in the final against England.

Sooryavanshi powers India to emphatic victory

Batting first, the UAE posted 249-8, with Harpreet Singh scoring 120. Arshad Khan was India’s standout bowler, taking 4-43.

India’s chase began explosively, with Sooryavanshi facing two dot balls from Zahid Ali before launching three consecutive sixes off the bowler.

There was no stopping the left-hander thereafter. He struck eight sixes and nine boundaries on his way to a 16-ball half-century before racing to his record-breaking century and double century.

India completed the chase in just 14.3 overs, winning by seven wickets with 35.3 overs to spare.

https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/sooryavanshi-smashes-52-ball-double-century-set-list-record-1612771