Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to be held from 1 to 7 December.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad today (23 November), recalling batter Yasir Ali and pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed, who last played ODIs in 2023.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali and opener Mohammad Naim have also returned to the ODI setup, while Litton is back after missing Bangladesh’s previous ODI assignment due to a hip injury.

Yasir last featured in an ODI against Ireland in March 2023, while Khaled’s most recent appearance in the format came against New Zealand in September that year.

Yasir has been in good form in domestic cricket and is currently representing Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in the UAE. He scored an unbeaten 71 against Hong Kong on 19 November.

Khaled has also impressed in domestic cricket and during his stint in the English county setup.

The selectors have left out Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain and Soumya Sarkar, who were part of Bangladesh’s squad for the previous ODI tri-series in the UAE. Hasan Mahmud has also been omitted due to an elbow injury.

Bangladesh had a disappointing campaign in the tri-series, losing to both Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

The upcoming series will give Bangladesh an opportunity to gain experience in South African conditions ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The three ODIs will be played on 1 December in East London, 4 December in Gqeberha and 7 December in Cape Town. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy (vice-captain), Yasir Ali, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/litton-lead-bangladesh-south-africa-odis-yasir-and-khaled-recalled-1612111