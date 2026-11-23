South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking a wicket with teammates Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs during the first Test against Bangladesh. File photo

South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh in the World Test Championship (WTC) series, which begins tomorrow (23 November) at Centurion.

Aiden Markram has been named stand-in captain in the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out with a right calf strain sustained while batting in the first Test.

Batter Tony de Zorzi will replace Bavuma in the line-up. South Africa won the first Test by nine wickets in Johannesburg last week.

De Zorzi has played 17 Tests, scoring 919 runs, including a highest score of 177 against Bangladesh in 2024.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has also returned to the side, replacing Dane Paterson and adding strength to South Africa’s pace attack.

South Africa’s playing XI for the second Test:

Aiden Markram (captain), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.