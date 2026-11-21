Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring his first double century against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013. Photo: Courtesy

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of Bangladesh’s second Test against South Africa with a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said today (21 November).

The second and final test of the series begins at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday, with South Africa leading 1-0.

“Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match,” national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a BCB media release.

“Following the test, he underwent an MRI scan, and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis,” he said.

“He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second test.”

The BCB did not name a replacement.

Mushfiqur was out first ball in the first innings of the Johannesburg Test, caught at third slip off Kagiso Rabada, and made 22 in the second as South Africa won by nine wickets on Thursday.

On the final day, he and Litton Das became the first Bangladesh pair to complete 2,000 partnership runs in tests.

Earlier this month, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh batter to score 7,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone during the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet.

Bangladesh are already without opener Shadman Islam, who was ruled out for a long period with an ankle injury suffered while fielding in Sylhet.

https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/mushfiqur-ruled-out-second-test-against-south-africa-groin-injury-1609791