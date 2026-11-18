Litton Das practises his wicketkeeping ahead of Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at The Wanderers yesterday (17 November). Photo: CSA

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has set a new world record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single Test innings, completing his eighth dismissal by stumping Kagiso Rabada against South Africa at The Wanderers today (18 November).

Litton surpassed the previous record of seven dismissals, shared by five wicketkeepers.

The record-breaking moment came when Rabada stepped down the pitch to attack Mehidy Hasan Miraz but missed a delivery that turned away outside the off stump. Litton completed the stumping to send the South African batter back for 72 off 93 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Litton had equalled the previous record by stumping Ryan Rickelton, who scored 102 off 165 deliveries. That dismissal took his tally to seven, matching the achievements of Pakistan’s Wasim Bari, England’s Bob Taylor, New Zealand’s Ian Smith, and West Indies wicketkeepers Ridley Jacobs and Joshua Da Silva.

The 32-year-old had entered Wednesday’s play with six catches, having already broken Bangladesh’s national record for the most catches by a wicketkeeper or fielder in a single Test innings. Mushfiqur Rahim and Imrul Kayes had previously held the record with five catches each.

Litton’s record-setting performance came after he scored a century in Bangladesh’s first innings. He became only the third wicketkeeper-batter to score a century and take at least six catches in the same Test match.

South African wicketkeeper-batters Denis Lindsay and AB de Villiers had previously achieved the feat, both at The Wanderers. Lindsay scored 182 against Australia in 1966 and took six catches, while de Villiers made an unbeaten 103 against Pakistan in 2013, also taking six catches.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/litton-das-sets-world-record-eight-dismissals-test-innings-1606581