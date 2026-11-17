Former India captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought his playing career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to an end, with his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointing him as a mentor.

Dhoni, 45, led CSK to five IPL titles during his career and scored 5,314 runs for the franchise, making him its second-highest run-scorer. He also holds the record for the most appearances for CSK, having played 272 matches.

His involvement as a player in the IPL had gradually declined in recent years due to recurring injuries. He had also taken on a reduced role on the field, although he remained a key figure in the CSK setup.

The announcement by CSK did not include any direct comment from Dhoni about his decision to end his playing career.

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” CSK owner and industrialist N Srinivasan said in a statement.

Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Under his leadership, CSK established itself as one of the competition’s most successful franchises, winning five titles and reaching the playoffs in several seasons.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/ms-dhoni-ends-ipl-playing-career-after-19-years-takes-mentor-role-csk-1605466