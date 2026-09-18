Residents and a police vehicle on a street following a suicide attack at a police facility in Kohat, Pakistan, 18 September, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

At least 16 people were killed and 57 wounded after a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden car into a police facility in northwest Pakistan on Friday as officers and ​their families were praying in a mosque inside, officials said.

Five police officers were among the ​dead after the vehicle smashed into the outer wall and ⁠gunmen who accompanied it opened fire in the city of ​Kohat, provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said.

There was no immediate claim of ​responsibility for the attack in the border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has seen a rise in attacks by Islamist militants fighting to overthrow the federal government.

Videos shared ​by rescuers showed the boundary wall ripped apart by the blast, ​and people trying to pull the wounded from the debris as ambulances arrived.

People ‌lay ⁠on the road as others in blood-stained clothes tried to help them.

All seven attackers were killed in the explosion and the gun battle that followed, police said in a statement.

The interior ministry said the “cowardly actions” ​of the attackers ​could not weaken ⁠the “nation’s firm resolve”.

Militancy in Pakistan’s border areas has risen sharply in recent months, targeting mainly the military ​and police.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or Pakistani Taliban – the region’s main ​militant ⁠group, which is an umbrella body of several Sunni militant organisations – issued a statement disowning Friday’s attack.

Islamabad says militants use safe havens in Afghanistan ⁠to ​train and plan attacks in Pakistan. Afghanistan’s ​Taliban government has denied the charge and said militancy is Pakistan’s domestic problem.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/suicide-attack-kills-16-near-mosque-northwest-pakistan-police-compound-1546456