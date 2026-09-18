EC orders check of polling-centre CCTV cameras ahead of local elections

The Election Commission (EC) has asked election officials to provide information on CCTV cameras installed at polling centres ahead of the upcoming local government elections and instructed them to take steps to restore any inactive cameras.

EC officials have been asked to send the information to the EC Secretariat in the prescribed format by September 24, according to a letter issued today and signed by EC Senior Assistant Secretary Md Rashid Mia.

The letter was sent to all regional and district election officers.

According to the letter, regional election officials must collect hard and soft copies of the CCTV data, with the soft copy prepared in Nikosh font, from senior district and district election officers and forward them to the EC’s Election Assistance-3 branch by September 24.

It also instructed senior district and district election officers to contact the authorities concerned through official correspondence if any CCTV cameras installed during the 13th National Parliamentary Election are found to be inactive and take steps to have them restored.

On Monday, the EC announced a tentative seven-phase schedule for the Union Parishad elections, with the first phase scheduled for November 12 in all Union Parishads under 80 upazilas.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/election/news/ec-orders-check-polling-centre-cctv-cameras-ahead-local-elections-4275386