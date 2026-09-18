8 more die with measles-like symptoms

Eight more patients died with measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours until 8:00am yesterday, bringing the combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 1,044 this year.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of suspected measles deaths has reached 944, while confirmed deaths have remained the same at 100.

A total of 1,239 new suspected measles cases were reported during the 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 1,75,198.

Meanwhile, 81 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 20,282.

Since March 15 this year, 1,54,420 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 1,48,465 have recovered, according to DGHS data.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/8-more-die-measles-symptoms-4275111