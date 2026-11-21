India’s decision to leave fast bowler Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand has sparked criticism among cricket commentators and triggered a war of words between the opposition Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, under whom Siraj made his Test debut, highlighted the pacer’s experience, aggression and ability to make things happen with the ball.

Veteran cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar also questioned the decision, describing the omission of the 48-Test veteran as “a little hard to get over”, particularly on a green pitch at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

The controversy also took a political turn after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that Siraj was dropped because of his religious identity.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, “It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is ‘Siraj’ and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear.”

The BJP accused Congress of dragging communal politics into cricket selection.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, “Congress now does vote bank politics even in Cricket team selection! Congress says ‘Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim… Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote bank and communal politics!”

The debate over Siraj’s exclusion has centred on India’s bowling combination for the first Test, with the Basin Reserve pitch offering favourable conditions for fast bowlers. Several commentators questioned the logic of leaving out the pacer under those conditions.

Siraj has taken 43 wickets in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, making him India’s leading wicket-taker in the competition during the period.

https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/sirajs-omission-indias-playing-xi-sparks-row-among-cricket-commentators-congress-and