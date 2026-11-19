South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking a wicket with teammates Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs during the first Test against Bangladesh. File photo

Bangladesh suffered a nine-wicket defeat to South Africa in the first Test of their two-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today (19 November).

After conceding a 157-run first-innings lead, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 168 in their second innings, setting South Africa a modest target of 12 runs.

South Africa reached 12-1 to seal victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bangladesh had posted 400 in their first innings, powered by Towhid Hridoy’s 137 and Litton Das’s 120.

However, South Africa responded with a commanding 557, taking a 157-run lead. Ryan Rickelton scored 102, while Marques Ackerman struck 157 and Kagiso Rabada contributed 72.

Bangladesh’s second innings proved disastrous as Simon Harmer ripped through the batting line-up, taking six wickets for 51 runs. Litton Das top-scored with 39, but the rest of the batting order failed to build substantial partnerships.

Rabada was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.

The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to begin on November 23 at Centurion.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bangladesh-suffer-nine-wicket-defeat-south-africa-first-test-1607801