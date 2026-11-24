Bangladesh players walk across the field during the second Test against South Africa in Centurion, as the visitors face a tough challenge to stay in the match on the second day on 24 November 2026. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh face a long fight to stay in the second Test against South Africa in Centurion today (24 November), with the hosts beginning the second day on 88 for one, only three runs behind.

With nine wickets in hand and clear skies forecast after a rain-hit opening day, South Africa are well placed to build a big first-innings lead. That would put Bangladesh under pressure to bat for a long time just to save the match and avoid a 2-0 series defeat.

Marques Ackermann, who made 157 in the first Test, resumes on 46. Zubayr Hamza, who was dropped at first slip by Towhid Hridoy off Khaled Ahmed in the 11th over, is with him.

Bangladesh’s bowlers will need early wickets on a pitch that has offered pace bowlers plenty of help. The visitors went into the match with four pacers and no specialist spinner for the first time since 2019.

Ebadot Hossain took the only wicket on the first day. Aiden Markram top-edged a pull at a short ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das for 21, ending a 49-run opening stand. Markram had earlier survived an lbw decision off Shoriful Islam on review, as the ball had pitched outside leg stump.

Bangladesh’s trouble began with the bat. After rain delayed the start by more than three hours, stand-in captain Markram chose to bowl, and Bangladesh were bowled out for 91 in 33.3 overs on a pitch known to help seam bowlers.

Bangladesh were without Mushfiqur Rahim and Hasan Mahmud, both out injured, and left out vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

South Africa won the first Test in Johannesburg by nine wickets to lead the two-match series 1-0.

https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bangladesh-face-uphill-battle-south-africa-eye-big-lead-centurion-1612711