FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s abandoned private equity proposal, which triggered the biggest crisis of his presidency, envisaged selling commercial stakes in the World Cup for 96 years, according to leaked documents.

Documents exchanged between FIFA and Thrive Capital, the investment firm of Joshua Kushner, and reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday also indicate that the proposed $20 billion FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE) subsidiary could have provided tens of millions of dollars in management bonuses to its executives.

The documents, first reported by the New York Post on Monday, reveal that negotiations over the FFE deal were nearing completion in New York during the weekend of the men’s World Cup final on July 19.

The secretive initiative came to light nine days after the final through a report by British newspaper The Times. A widespread backlash, including criticism from senior FIFA executives, prompted Infantino to abandon the proposal within days.

The leaked papers, which include an internal FIFA risk assessment, indicate that the organisation’s own finance officials “were not directly privy to the construction of this transaction.”

“This deal provides for Fifa to create a for-profit subsidiary which would have all the commercial rights for FIFA events transferred to it for commercial exploitation for the next 96 years,” the risk assessment said.

Infantino is now facing his first challenge in a FIFA presidential election since taking office in 2016. Two candidates, France’s Philippe Diallo and Japan’s Kohzo Tashima, are campaigning ahead of the March 18 election in Morocco.

Growing criticism of Infantino’s leadership

The private equity proposal reignited concerns among Infantino’s critics in Europe and Japan over his leadership approach and political connections with US President Donald Trump.

The concerns also relate to his decision to establish a FIFA peace prize and waive a mandatory one-match suspension at the World Cup for United States forward Folarin Balogun.

The leaked documents further reveal that FIFA had held discussions with Affinity Partners, the investment firm owned by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, before choosing his younger brother Joshua’s Thrive Capital as the main investor.

Affinity Partners was mentioned in a document explaining FIFA’s decision not to launch a competitive bidding process, citing “the specific and unique nature of the proposed investment, bilateral and unilateral conversations held with interest from several potential investment sources.”

Thrive Capital prepared a document titled “Backstop Letter and Transaction Terms” on July 17, outlining the proposed arrangement with FIFA under the project name “Project Box.”

The document also outlined a “Management Incentive Plan”, under which the FFE board would determine executive bonuses. The board was to be chaired by the sitting FIFA president, Infantino.

FIFA said in a statement that such an arrangement was customary for proposed structures of this kind. It had repeatedly maintained that the initiative was only a proposal and would require approval from its 211 member federations, which effectively own the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation.

“FIFA’s leadership would only have had leading roles in the board, which would not have led to any additional remuneration,” the world football governing body said.

https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/leaked-documents-reveal-infantinos-plan-sell-world-cup-stakes-96-years-1613276