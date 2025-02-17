Maddison strikes as Spurs end home drought with win over Man United

Tottenham finally ended a three-month wait for a home league victory as James Maddison’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United on 16 February.

The result lifted Spurs to 12th in the Premier League table, while United dropped to 15th after suffering their 12th league defeat of the season.

Spurs had failed to win any of their previous seven home league games (D2, L5), but Maddison’s close-range finish ensured Ange Postecoglou’s side claimed a much-needed victory. The midfielder reacted quickest to Lucas Bergvall’s rebounded effort after André Onana had parried away Son Heung-min’s initial volley.

United, led by Ruben Amorim, named an inexperienced bench, with Victor Lindelöf (30) the only player over 19. The Portuguese coach made just one substitution, introducing 16-year-old Chido Obi-Martin for his senior debut in stoppage time.

Despite creating chances, United failed to find an equaliser. Alejandro Garnacho squandered a golden opportunity in the 23rd minute, blasting over after being played in by Bruno Fernandes. He forced two good saves from Guglielmo Vicario early in the second half, but the returning Spurs goalkeeper held firm.

At the other end, Mathys Tel was denied by Onana, while Joshua Zirkzee’s header flashed just wide. Tottenham piled on the pressure between the 49th and 69th minute, attempting 12 shots, but only two tested Onana. In total, United faced 22 shots – the only other time they had faced 20 or more in a league game this season was in the reverse fixture against Spurs (24) in september.

Postecoglou was able to call upon Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert from the bench as they returned from injury, giving the home fans further reason to celebrate alongside their long-awaited victory.