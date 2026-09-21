10-man Real Madrid fall 2-1 to Atletico in fiery derby

Atletico Madrid’s Giuliano Simeone in action with Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe at Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid – Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain – September 20, 2026. Photo: REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1 in a heated Madrid derby tonight (20 September), handing Jose Mourinho’s side their second La Liga defeat of the season.

The first half ended goalless at the Metropolitano, with the derby marked by several physical exchanges and contentious decisions.

Real were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when defender Dean Huijsen was sent off for bringing down Giuliano Simeone inside the box.

Alejandro Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty in the 53rd minute to put Atletico ahead.

Six minutes later, Atletico doubled their lead. Giuliano Simeone delivered a cross from the right, which Jonathan David met with a first-time finish past Thibaut Courtois.

Real pulled one back in the 89th minute when Antonio Rudiger headed home from a free-kick, but Mourinho’s side could not find an equaliser before the final whistle.

The victory moved Atletico above Real in the La Liga table with 16 points, while Real remained on 15. Leaders Barcelona have 18 points after winning all six of their matches before this round.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/10-man-real-madrid-fall-2-1-atletico-fiery-derby-1548621