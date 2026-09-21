Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today (20 September) approved revised match fees for players participating in domestic competitions while agreeing in principle to introduce a six-team competition structure covering three formats.

The decisions were approved at a virtual meeting of the BCB Board of Directors, following proposals from the Working Committee.

Under the revised structure, players in men’s four-day cricket will receive Tk1.50 lakh per match, while the match fee for one-day and T20 cricket has been set at Tk 1lakh and Tk80,000 respectively.

The match fee for the National Cricket League (NCL) 2nd XI has been fixed at Tk15,000.

For women’s domestic cricket, players will receive Tk40,000 per match in three-day cricket, Tk30,000 in one-day cricket and Tk20,000 in T20 cricket.

The Board also approved a revision of the daily allowance for the Bangladesh Under-19 team, increasing it from Tk10,000 to Tk20,000.

Meanwhile, the BCB agreed in principle to introduce a six-team domestic competition covering three formats – First Class four-day, List A One-Day and List A T20 – under a single competition framework.

Under the proposed structure, team ownership rights will be offered to established and reputed corporate and financial institutions in Bangladesh for an initial period of three years.

According to the Board, the T20 competition will be the first event to be held under the new structure, with a tentative window set for December 2026.

The proposed restructuring is aimed at bringing the three formats under a unified domestic competition framework while creating greater involvement of corporate and financial institutions in the country’s domestic cricket.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bcb-hikes-domestic-match-fees-plans-six-team-competition-1548511