Raphinha hat-trick keeps Barcelona perfect in La Liga with 3-1 win over Sevilla

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on 19 September 2026 in Seville, Spain. Photo: Xinhua

Raphinha scored his second hat-trick in two matches as FC Barcelona defeated Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday (19 September), maintaining a perfect record with seven wins from their opening seven La Liga matches.

Sevilla took the lead in the 19th minute through Youssouf Fofana’s header, but Raphinha equalized three minutes later off an Andreas Christensen pass. Lamine Yamal set up Raphinha’s 52nd-minute header and assisted his third goal, putting pressure on Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid ahead of Sunday’s (20 September) derby.

In other matches, Celta Vigo thrashed Racing Santander 5-0 with goals from Hugo Gonzalez, Ilaix Moriba, Miguel Roman, and a brace from Pablo Duran.

Osasuna drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano as Ante Budimir’s acrobatic volley was leveled by Sergio Camello. Athletic Bilbao and Alaves played to a 0-0 draw after Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera saved a penalty.

On Friday (18 September), 10-man Elche earned their first win of the season, beating Espanyol 3-1 despite Federico Redondo’s red card, led by Fer Nino’s quick double and German Varela’s late goal following a Victor Chust own goal.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/raphinha-hat-trick-keeps-barcelona-perfect-la-liga-3-1-win-over-sevilla-1547776