BCB announce squad for UAE ODI tri-series

Shoriful Islam celebrates with teammates after striking twice in his opening spell against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on 11 July 2026. Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today (10 October) announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series in the United Arab Emirates, with Litton Das leading the side and Tawhid Hridoy named vice-captain.

The three-team tournament, also featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, will begin on 17 October. Each team will face the other two sides once in the round-robin stage before the final on 23 October. All matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

Litton, who was appointed Bangladesh’s ODI captain earlier this year with the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in mind, will lead a squad featuring experienced campaigners Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud, who played a key role in Bangladesh’s historic Test victory over Australia in Darwin, has also been included.

Off-spinner Aliss Al Islam has received his maiden ODI call-up. He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka at the Asian Games.

Pacer Nahid Rana, meanwhile, has been left out as he continues to recover from a side strain.

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das (captain), Tawhid Hridoy (vice-captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Aliss Al Islam.

ODI tri-series schedule

17 October: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi

19 October: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi

21 October: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi

23 October: Final, Abu Dhabi

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bcb-announce-squad-uae-odi-tri-series-1568441