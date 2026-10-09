New Zealand’s Chapman, Foulkes ruled out of India T20s through injury

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman and fast-bowler Zak Foulkes have been ruled out of ​the Twenty20 series against India due to ‌injuries, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said today (9 October).

New Zealand is set to host India for a multi-format tour consisting of five T20s, five ODIs, and two Tests, beginning with the opening T20 in Christchurch on 22 October .

Ahead of the series, the Black Caps have made adjustments to their T20 squad following injuries to Mark Chapman, who suffered a left hamstring tear during the European T20 League, and Zak Foulkes, who injured his right hip flexor in a Canterbury men’s training session.

While Chapman is expected to return for the ODI series, no timeline has been established for Foulkes’ recovery. All-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been called up as replacements, with head coach Rob Walter expressing sympathy for the injured duo while voicing confidence in the experienced incoming players.

The finalized New Zealand T20 squad features Mitchell Santner as captain, alongside Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, and Blair Tickner.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/new-zealands-chapman-foulkes-ruled-out-india-t20s-through-injury-1567251