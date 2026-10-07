‘Now is the time’: Hasan Mahmud sees Bangladesh ready to dominate Test cricket, eyes WTC final

Hasan Mahmud celebrates after taking 6/55 in the first Test against Australia in Darwin. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s recent Test success has given fast bowler Hasan Mahmud confidence that the team can now dominate in the longest format and challenge for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year.

Bangladesh currently sit fourth in the WTC standings after their nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin in August, a result that reflected the progress made by a team that has struggled for consistency in Test cricket.

“The momentum is coming towards us, definitely,” Hasan told AFP in Dhaka.

“The atmosphere is such that Bangladesh can now dominate in Test cricket,” said the right-arm pacer, who played a starring role in Darwin with figures of 6/55.

“We haven’t dominated (in Test cricket). Now is the time.”

The victory over Australia was Bangladesh’s sixth Test win in their last 13 matches. It was also their first Test in Australia after 23 years and their first win against the hosts in nine years, following their victory in Dhaka in 2017.

Bangladesh have six Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, with home series against the West Indies and England to come, followed by a tour of South Africa.

Hasan believes four wins at home could put Bangladesh in contention for the WTC final at The Oval next year.

“If we win four matches at home, why shouldn’t we play in the World Test Championship final? That’s the dream for Bangladesh now,” he said.

Since his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2024, when he picked up six wickets, Hasan has become an important part of Bangladesh’s improving pace attack. He has taken 45 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls, in 16 Tests.

He believes the perception of Bangladesh’s fast bowlers is changing as a new generation of quicks make their mark.

“Since we started playing, the thinking has changed,” he said.

“They now realise Bangladesh also has good-quality fast bowlers who can be world-class.”

Hasan was instrumental in Bangladesh’s performance in Darwin, where he maintained pressure on Australia’s batters with an aggressive approach.

The 26-year-old claimed 6/55 in the first innings before taking another 3/56, helping Bangladesh secure a historic nine-wicket victory, their first Test win on Australian soil.

“I was just doing my job and bowling. I wasn’t giving them anything easy to hit. I would attack them with the short ball and keep bowling my way. If they hit me, they hit me,” he said.

Bangladesh were unable to complete a series victory, with Australia responding with an innings-and-51-run win in the second Test in Mackay.

However, the defeat did little to diminish Hasan’s belief that Bangladesh are moving in the right direction.

“Look at how much we’ve improved in Test cricket,” he said.

“If the fast bowlers stay in good shape and the batsmen remain in form, then we will go to a higher level.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/now-time-hasan-mahmud-sees-bangladesh-ready-dominate-test-cricket-eyes-wtc-final