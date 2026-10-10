Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended as the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) opened disciplinary proceedings against the 41-year-old forward over his decision to leave the national team’s training camp ahead of a Nations League match against Denmark.

The federation’s disciplinary council opened the case on Friday (9 October) and classified it as urgent. Ronaldo will remain provisionally suspended while the investigation is ongoing, with a final decision on any punishment yet to be made.

The controversy began after Ronaldo was left on the bench throughout Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on 27 September. The forward said he had been told he would play for around 30 minutes after warming up during the match, but was never brought on.

Ronaldo accused Jesus of breaking his word over the arrangement. He later left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on 30 September after learning he would not start against Denmark, prompting questions about his future with the national team.

In a lengthy statement earlier this week, Ronaldo apologised to supporters for leaving the camp and failing to join his teammates in acknowledging the fans. He accepted responsibility for his actions and said he would serve any suspension imposed on him.

The Portugal captain, however, made clear that he had not retired from international football and remained available for selection after serving any punishment, provided he was physically fit and continued playing for his club.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/portugal-suspend-cristiano-ronaldo-after-national-team-walkout-1568466