The Fizz turns 31: Still spinning a web with his cutters

Mustafizur Rahman celebrates with teammates Litton Das, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain after Bangladesh’s victory in the second ODI against India in Mirpur, 2015. Photo: Collected

Mustafizur Rahman, at 19, arrived on the international stage like a mystery few batsmen were prepared for.

His first T20I came against Pakistan in April 2015, but it was his ODI debut against India two months later that turned the left-armer from Satkhira into a global sensation.

He took 5-50 on debut and followed it with 6-43 in the second ODI, helping Bangladesh seal their first bilateral ODI series win over India. He finished the three-match series with 13 wickets.

ICC described him as a “real gem” with quick, accurate and crafty off-cutters.

The nickname ‘Fizz’ soon travelled with him. Mustafizur later recalled that Bangladesh’s coaching staff shortened his name to ‘Fizz’ during training because “Mustafizur Rahman” was too long to write on the team board.

The name followed him to the IPL and eventually became synonymous with his career.

What made Mustafizur Rahman special was never simply raw pace. As a left-arm seamer, he combined pace variation, wrist manipulation, and cutters that were difficult to read because his action remained almost unchanged.

Mustafizur Rahman delivers a toe-crushing yorker to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell during his debut IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Photo: Collected

Muttiah Muralitharan, who worked with Mustafizur at Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighted the deception: “It is always about the change of pace. Why spinners do well is because the pace on the ball is different. In Mustafizur’s case, he can bowl the slower ball without any significant change in his action, making it very difficult for the batsman to pick up the variation.”

Dale Steyn offered perhaps the strongest endorsement in 2016, comparing the young Bangladeshi with one of cricket’s greatest left-arm fast bowlers. “Mustafizur has got the skill set, X-factor Wasim Akram had,” Steyn said, praising the combination of left-arm pace, cutters and changes of speed.

More than a decade later, the numbers explain the brilliance. As of his latest international appearance in 2026, Mustafizur has taken 193 wickets in 124 ODIs at an average of 26.30, including six five-wicket hauls. In T20Is, he has 160 wickets in 128 matches at 21.02, with a best of 6-10. He has also taken 31 wickets in 15 Tests. In the IPL, he has collected 65 wickets in 60 matches.

His international career is filled with landmark moments. Mustafizur became the second bowler in ODI history, after Zimbabwe’s Brian Vitori, to take five-wicket hauls in each of his first two ODIs. His 11 wickets across those first two matches were then an ODI record. Vitori had achieved the five-wicket feat first, taking 5-30 and 5-20 against Bangladesh in 2011. Mustafizur bettered that by taking 5-50 and 6-43 against India in 2015.

His first wickets across major competitions were equally striking: Shahid Afridi in T20Is, Rohit Sharma in ODIs, Hashim Amla in Tests, Marlon Samuels in the BPL, AB de Villiers in the IPL, Steve Smith in the T20 World Cup and David Miller in the ODI World Cup.

The IPL provided another defining chapter. In 2016, his first season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mustafizur played 16 matches and took 17 wickets as the franchise won its maiden title. He also became the first overseas player to win the IPL Emerging Player award.

But his career has never been a straight line. Injuries have repeatedly interrupted it. In 2016, while playing for Sussex, Mustafizur suffered a recurring SLAP tear in his left shoulder and underwent surgery in London. Earlier that year he had also battled shoulder, hamstring and ankle problems. Later setbacks included ankle trouble in 2017, a left-foot injury in 2018, a side strain in 2021 and a thumb fracture in 2025. His shoulder problem resurfaced again in 2025, requiring rest, rehabilitation and a PRP injection.

The injury history makes his longevity even more significant. There were periods when his pace dipped, and his cutters lost some of their old bite. Yet he repeatedly found ways back. Bangladesh’s medical team has often had to manage his workload carefully, a reflection of just how important he has remained to the side.

Perhaps nobody understood how uncertain that journey could become better than BCB chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury, who has overseen several of Mustafizur’s rehabilitation periods. Yet through injuries, setbacks and persistent doubts, he kept finding a way back.

After Bangladesh’s horrific defeat to India in 2019, journalist Deb Chowdhury said, ‘Musta is never coming back.’ But Mustafizur answered not with words, but with the ball and his performances. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Mustafizur returned stronger, wiser and more refined, with a sharper mind, greater experience and a renewed hunger to prove that he was far from finished. Every comeback became another answer, delivered exactly where it mattered most: with the ball in his hand.

Mustafizur Rahman during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Photo: ICC/Bangladesh Cricket Board

The teenager who bewildered India in 2015 is now 31. The ‘Wonderboy’ grew into the ‘Fizz’, and the ‘Cutter Master’ became one of the defining fast-bowling figures of Bangladesh cricket.

His numbers are impressive. His longevity is perhaps even more remarkable.

And the story that began with two extraordinary spells against India remains one of Bangladesh cricket’s most remarkable arrivals.

Happy birthday, Mustafizur Rahman.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/fizz-turns-31-still-spinning-web-his-cutters-1535251