Zidane, Mancini secure first home wins with France, Italy in Nations League

France players celebrate after France’s Michael Olise scored his goal during the Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium in Saint-Denis near Paris, Monday (5 October 2026). Photo: Collected

France coach Zinedine Zidane secured his first home victory in charge as his side came from behind to beat Belgium 4-1 in the Nations League yesterday (5 October), while Roberto Mancini also celebrated his first home win since returning to lead Italy.

France scored four goals in the final 14 minutes through substitutes Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki and Michael Olise, who netted twice, to turn around a match in which they had trailed until the 77th minute.

“Tonight, this is soccer, this is what we love,” Zidane said. He acknowledged that France had struggled in the first half but praised the team’s response after the break.

The victory strengthened France’s position at the top of Group A1, three points ahead of second-placed Italy, who defeated Turkey 3-1. Belgium remained third, four points behind France, while Turkey stayed without a point.

Zidane began his tenure with victories over Turkey and Belgium before France drew with Italy in his home debut on Friday.

Olise praised the team’s collective effort, saying the players had followed Zidane’s ideas well over their last four matches.

France have yet to secure a place in the quarter-finals. A victory over Belgium combined with an Italian failure to beat Turkey would have guaranteed France a top-two finish in the group.

France’s substitutes turn the game around

Belgium took the lead at the Stade de France in the 35th minute when Dodi Lukébakio broke through the offside trap to meet a long pass from Roméo Lavia. He raced clear of France debutant goalkeeper Guillaume Restes and fired the ball into the net.

France levelled in the 77th minute as Doué sent a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

Four minutes later, Cherki put France ahead in an unusual fashion. Belgium goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt appeared ready to save his shot, but the ball struck his foot before rebounding off his left arm and crossing the goal line.

Olise, who assisted Cherki’s goal, then scored twice within three minutes to complete France’s emphatic comeback.

Zidane praised the impact of his substitutes but stressed that the victory reflected the efforts of the entire squad.

Italy beat Turkey for first home win

In Bologna, Mancini recorded his first home victory since returning as Italy coach.

Italy had lost to Belgium in Rome in Mancini’s first match back in charge but responded with an impressive 4-1 away victory over Turkey before drawing with France.

Turkey, who had scored only once and conceded eight goals in their previous three matches, started brightly despite missing several key players.

Italy, however, took the lead against the run of play in the 26th minute. Gianluca Scamacca attempted to control a cross, which bounced off a Turkish defender’s shoulder before returning to him. Scamacca then volleyed the ball into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Turkey equalised in the 61st minute when Aral Şimşir finished with a sweeping shot.

Italy restored their lead just three minutes later as Riccardo Calafiori headed home Nicolò Barella’s free kick.

Pio Esposito secured the victory late in the match by tapping in Alessandro Romano’s shot.

Esposito became only the second Italian player to score seven international goals before turning 21.

Gyökeres extends scoring record

Victor Gyökeres continued his record-breaking run by scoring in Sweden’s 1-0 victory over Romania.

The striker extended his Nations League scoring streak to seven consecutive matches, adding his fourth goal of the current campaign after setting the record on Friday.

Sweden remained top of Group B4, two points ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who defeated Poland 1-0.

Northern Ireland stayed top of Group B2 after being held to a goalless draw by Georgia. Hungary moved into second place with a 2-1 victory over Ukraine.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/zidane-mancini-secure-first-home-wins-france-italy-nations-league-1563921