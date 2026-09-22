Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan named Chennai coach in IPL

Former India quick Zaheer Khan has been named head coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise announced.

World Cup winner Zaheer, a left-arm pace spearhead who played 309 internationals for India, succeeds Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand skipper.

Fleming parted ways with five-time champions Chennai earlier this year after 18 years as coach of one of the most successful IPL franchises.

Zaheer, 47, featured in 100 IPL matches before taking up coaching roles, including serving as director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians.

“It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL,” Zaheer was quoted as saying in a statement by the franchise on Monday.

“As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history.”

Former India skipper M.S. Dhoni has been the face of Chennai since the IPL’s inception in 2008.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/former-india-paceman-zaheer-khan-named-chennai-coach-ipl-1550171