Morning Briefing — Sunday, November 22, 2026
1. World developments
- COP31 approached its conclusion without explicit fossil-fuel language. Turkey’s proposed final text does not use the words “fossil fuels,” “coal,” “oil” or “phaseout,” although it references the earlier Dubai climate agreement. Negotiators remained divided over the pace of the clean-energy transition, carbon capture and financial assistance for developing countries. As of early Sunday, final adoption was not assured. reuters.com
Why it matters: A final agreement without clear fossil-fuel commitments would represent a weak political signal at a time when emissions reductions are already falling behind international targets.
- A Russian ballistic-missile strike killed two people and wounded approximately 60 in Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian officials said a seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were killed and six children were among those injured. Apartment buildings, schools, businesses and a hospital were reportedly damaged. The Washington Post
Why it matters: The attack demonstrates that civilian centers remain exposed despite renewed diplomatic activity surrounding the Ukraine war.
- Trump told European leaders that ending the Ukraine war would free resources for domestic needs. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Trump emphasized how much European governments were spending on the conflict. No corresponding peace agreement or security framework has been announced. reuters.com
Why it matters: The remarks reinforce European concerns that Washington may press Kyiv and its supporters toward concessions without first resolving Ukraine’s long-term security requirements.
- U.S.–Iran contacts continue, but the negotiating positions remain far apart. Iran says messages are moving through mediators and seeks guarantees that Washington is serious; Trump says Tehran’s current proposed terms are unacceptable. Iran continues to insist that enriched uranium remain in the country.
Why it matters: Diplomacy has not collapsed, but continuing military and maritime incidents create a substantial risk that escalation will overtake negotiations.
2. South Asia
- Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah began his first bilateral visit to India since taking office. Shah is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with energy cooperation, trade, connectivity and infrastructure among the principal subjects. India supplies more than 60% of Nepal’s imports. Business Standard
Why it matters: The visit could reset a relationship periodically strained by border disputes, political mistrust and Nepal’s effort to balance India and China.
- Bangladesh continued security operations following nationwide political violence. Authorities reported 773 arrests in two consecutive Dhaka operations, including 181 alleged members of the banned Awami League or affiliated organizations. Police said attacks or attempted arson affected 72 Grameen Bank branches and offices over ten days, while transport through Gopalganj began resuming. These are official figures and have not all been independently verified. tbsnews.net
Why it matters: The scale of arrests and attacks indicates that the crisis has moved beyond isolated demonstrations, creating risks for political stability, rural financial services and commercial activity.
- Myanmar challenged another regional diplomatic rebuke following the ICJ genocide judgment. Its army-backed government called ASEAN’s continued exclusion of Myanmar’s leaders from full summit participation unfair and discriminatory. Reuters
Why it matters: Myanmar’s defiance suggests that neither the ICJ ruling nor ASEAN pressure has yet produced a meaningful change in the government’s position on accountability or Rohingya repatriation.
3. Maritime news
- A Russian cargo ship remained on fire in Finnish waters following a reported drone attack. The 121-meter Sparta II, owned by Russia’s Oboronlogistika and reportedly linked to military logistics, was struck in international waters before drifting into Finnish territory. All 16 crew members evacuated safely. Finland assessed that Ukraine was probably responsible, although Ukraine had not publicly confirmed responsibility. reuters.com
Why it matters: The incident extends maritime hostilities into the Baltic and close to NATO territorial waters, increasing navigational, spill-response and escalation risks.
- Finnish authorities continued firefighting and pollution-prevention preparations. The vessel was anchored, no pollution had initially been detected and officials said it did not pose an immediate danger to other traffic. Temporary air and sea restrictions were imposed during the emergency response. investing.com
Why it matters: Even a sanctioned or military-linked merchant ship remains a marine casualty requiring coastal-state assistance, illustrating the legal and operational complications of expanding drone warfare at sea.
- The number and identity of tankers attacked near Oman’s Khasab remained under investigation. UKMTO received one report of a stern strike north of Khasab and another of an engine-room strike east of the port; it was initially unclear whether these involved one tanker or two. No casualties were reported, while environmental consequences had not been established. reuters.com
Why it matters: Consecutive incidents at the entrance to Hormuz will further elevate war-risk premiums and discourage restoration of normal tanker traffic.
- The LPG tanker Tara Gas was identified in an earlier Hormuz attack. A Joint Maritime Information Center advisory said the vessel was disabled and suffered an engine-room fire after a November 16 strike seven nautical miles north of Khasab. JMIC_Advisory_Update_115_FINAL
Why it matters: LPG cargoes introduce substantial fire and explosion hazards, making repeated projectile attacks in confined waters especially dangerous to crews and coastal environments.
4. United States
- Trump ordered federal contractors to coordinate with the White House before answering congressional inquiries. Contractors must consult the administration and withhold communications that the White House considers privileged; noncompliance could lead to contract termination or suspension from future federal work. Democrats, who assume control of Congress in January, called the order an unlawful obstruction of legislative oversight. apnews.com
Why it matters: The order sets up a major constitutional conflict over congressional investigatory authority and executive privilege, potentially involving tens of thousands of federal contractors.
- A federal appeals ruling on pandemic-era proxy voting could affect additional laws. The Fifth Circuit’s 9–8 decision held that absent House members could not be counted by proxy when establishing a constitutional quorum. The case is expected to reach the Supreme Court.
Why it matters: If the reasoning survives appeal and is applied broadly, litigants could challenge other legislation enacted under the House’s pandemic voting procedures.
- Inflation and consumer confidence will dominate the holiday-shortened economic week. The Conference Board releases November consumer confidence Tuesday, while new inflation and revised third-quarter GDP figures are also due. The initial GDP estimate showed annualized growth of 3.4%. apnews.com
Why it matters: The figures arrive before the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and the crucial Thanksgiving shopping period, with consumers already facing elevated food and energy prices.