Prime Minister Tarique Rahman speaks at a reception at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 November 2026, marking Armed Forces Day. Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (21 November) said his government had started implementing a plan to modernise and strengthen the country’s armed forces to make Bangladesh safe and powerful, with a focus on developing an integrated national defence system and acquiring advanced technological capabilities.

“Alongside ensuring the political and economic empowerment of the people, the government has started implementing plans to make the country’s armed forces more modern and stronger to ensure a safe and powerful state,” he said addressing a reception at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment marking Armed Forces Day 2026.

Tarique said the government had already formulated new planning guidance to bring the separate capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force under an integrated national defence framework.

He said modern security strategies were moving beyond traditional military boundaries and becoming multidimensional, technology-driven and integrated.

“Acquiring the necessary capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, drones, electronic warfare and space-based surveillance in line with the changing times is part of these plans,” the prime minister said.

He said the combined efforts in modernisation, training and welfare aimed to build a capable, disciplined and professional armed force.

Tarique stressed that the chain of command was an indispensable element of the strength of the armed forces, while integrity, efficiency, discipline and public trust were equally essential for their strength and success.

One rank, one pension by 2030

The prime minister said the government was also committed to improving the professional development and living standards of armed forces personnel and their families.

As part of this effort, he said a Joint Services Human Resources Management Board had already been formed to improve joint human resources management.

“We will gradually implement the measures taken for the welfare of serving and retired officers and members of the armed forces, including the One Rank, One Pension System by 2030,” Tarique said.

‘Bangladesh First’ spirit can prevent subservience

The prime minister said Bangladesh would never be turned into a subservient state if the patriotic people, an accountable democratic government and the armed forces remained inspired by the spirit of “Bangladesh First”.

He said millions of people had sacrificed their lives since 1971 to protect the country’s sovereignty and people’s rights.

Tarique identified two major responsibilities towards those martyrs: protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty at any cost and building the safe, self-reliant, democratic and welfare-oriented state they had aspired to establish.

He said the armed forces played an important role in protecting the country and its people at different critical moments.

The prime minister said their members stood beside people in remote hill areas and disaster-hit regions, while Bangladeshi male and female personnel earned a good reputation in peacekeeping missions in war-ravaged countries.

The people were proud of the role played by the armed forces, he said.

Tarique paid tribute to members of the armed forces who had been killed or injured while serving in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and international peacekeeping missions.

He also expressed sympathy for their bereaved families.

Khaleda Zia’s last Armed Forces Day programme

The prime minister said he felt emotional attending the reception as his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, had spent most of her life in Dhaka Cantonment.

He recalled that she attended many armed forces programmes during her political career, both as prime minister and leader of the opposition.

Her participation in an Armed Forces Day programme in 2025 was her last such engagement, Tarique said.

“I pray to Allah for the forgiveness of my late mother. As a son, I seek your prayers for her,” he said.

Ziaur Rahman’s role in Liberation War

The prime minister said the history of Bangladesh’s independence and Liberation War was closely intertwined with the history of the country’s armed forces.

He said the three services had joined forces on 21 November 1971, to launch coordinated resistance and counterattacks against the Pakistani occupation forces.

Referring to his father and former president Ziaur Rahman, Tarique said the country’s proclaimer of independence was himself a proud member of the Army, making it a unique source of pride and inspiration for the armed forces.

He recalled that Ziaur Rahman, then a major and deputy commander of the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram, revolted against the Pakistani forces following their crackdown on the people of Bangladesh on the night of 25 March 1971.

The prime minister said Ziaur Rahman had returned to his regiment, gathered Bengali officers and soldiers and directed them to take up arms in the struggle for independence.

Referring to Ziaur Rahman’s declaration of independence in 1971, the prime minister said at 2:15am on 26 March, he had instructed the armed forces to take up arms and engage in an armed struggle for the independence of Bangladesh.

The following day, 27 March, he had again declared the independence of Bangladesh from Kalurghat Radio Station, addressing the freedom-loving people, Tarique said. “The declaration broadcast over the radio spread across the country and abroad. For this historical reason, the history of Bangladesh’s armed forces is unique and extraordinary.”

Conspiracies to undermine armed forces

Tarique alleged that there had been repeated attempts to undermine the image of the armed forces and compromise Bangladesh’s sovereignty since independence.

He said the people and members of the armed forces had jointly resisted an attempt to turn the country into a subservient state on 7 November 1975.

The prime minister also referred to the 2009 BDR mutiny at Pilkhana, alleging that a defeated force had regrouped under the banner of the grand alliance and organised the killing of army officers.

He said the armed forces had played a significant role in standing with the country and its people during the Liberation War in 1971, the 7 November events in 1975 and the July Uprising against fascism on 5 August 2024.

Hailing foreign friends for their support

Tarique thanked foreign diplomats for joining the Armed Forces Day celebrations and expressed gratitude to the people of friendly countries for their contributions during the Liberation War.

He also thanked those countries for providing advanced training and other assistance to Bangladesh’s armed forces, expressing hope that such cooperation would continue.

The prime minister said Bangladesh’s armed forces were engaged in peacekeeping operations in different parts of the world under the auspices of the United Nations, contributing to global peace and stability.

He expressed confidence that the country’s armed forces would continue their full commitment and cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations.

The reception was organised by the Armed Forces Division at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment at 4pm.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan welcomed the prime minister and his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, on their arrival.

After addressing the gathering, Tarique, accompanied by his wife, walked around the venue and exchanged greetings with guests.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, cabinet members, MPs, chief election Commissioner, election commissioners, political leaders, senior government officials, distinguished guests and foreign ambassadors and high commissioners attended the reception.

The gathering also included successors of Bir Shreshtha award recipients and gallantry award-winning freedom fighters, family members of those killed and people injured during the July-August mass uprising, and successors of army personnel killed in the BDR massacre.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/work-underway-modernise-strengthen-armed-forces-pm-1609771