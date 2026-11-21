State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is seeking another Tk 50 billion in subsidy to ensure fuel supply in the country until December.

The government agency, under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, is responsible for importing, storing, refining and marketing fuel oil and petroleum products in the country.

Since the US and Israel launched a war with Iran in February this year, the cost of fuel purchasing has jumped significantly due to an increase in diesel prices in the global market and the rising exchange rate of the US dollar.

As a result, the BPC is bearing significant losses.

Under the circumstances, the Finance Division issued Tk 45 billion as an interest-free loan on Sept 29 to cover the company’s fiscal deficit.

BPC officials say the company’s losses from March to October due to subsidising fuel oil sales have reached Tk 276.99 billion.

This means, on average, it has to bear losses of Tk 34.59 billion every month. As a result, the BPC sent a proposal to the Ministry of Finance seeking an additional subsidy of Tk 50 billion to cover the urgent cost of purchasing fuel oil until December. The proposal also raises the issue of adjusting the price of fuel oil.

BPC Chairman Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com, “We have requested a subsidy of Tk 50 billion on an urgent basis to ensure fuel supply until December. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Ministry of Finance.

“The ministry has not yet announced anything in this regard. Perhaps it will be announced in a few days.”

When asked about adjusting the price of fuel oil, the BPC chairman said: “We do not want the people to suffer. Therefore, the proposal asks whether the price can be adjusted based on the situation on the ground.”

https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bpc-seeks-tk-50-billion-more-in-subsidy-to-ensure-fuel-supply-until-december