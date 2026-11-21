Three dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Friday while 1,347 were hospitalised after being infected with the mosquito-borne disease during the same period.

The latest fatalities have raised the country’s dengue death toll to 513 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the newly-hospitalised dengue patients, 668 were in Dhaka Division, 63 in Mymensingh Division, 235 in Chattogram Division, 122 in Khulna Division, 105 in Rangpur Division and 154 in Barishal Division, reports BSS.

According to the report, a total of 170,280 dengue patients have, so far, been hospitalised across the country this year.

So far, 164,150 dengue patients have recovered and returned home after receiving treatment in the hospitals.

A total of 102,861 people were infected with dengue, and 413 people died from the mosquito-borne disease last year.

https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/3-die-of-dengue-1347-hospitalised-in-24hrs122222