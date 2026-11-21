Bangladesh wants to create conditions for the safe repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar within the next 12 to 18 months and will intensify diplomatic efforts with the United Nations and bilateral partners to achieve the goal, Foreign Affairs State Minister Humayun Kabir has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the Rohingya genocide, he said Bangladesh would pursue vigorous discussions to pave the way for safe repatriation within one to one-and-a-half years.

Humayun Kabir said the landmark verdict had strengthened Bangladesh’s legal position in seeking safe repatriation of the persecuted Rohingya population and compensation for the victims.

He said the return of Rohingyas would depend on ensuring adequate security arrangements in Myanmar’s Rakhine State so that they could return home safely and rebuild their lives.

Bangladesh would work with various UN agencies, key regional partners and other relevant stakeholders to create an environment conducive to their safe return, he added.

The state minister said swift and sustainable repatriation was the only effective solution to the protracted crisis. Bangladesh would work through the United Nations and with bilateral partners to ensure that the affected Rohingya population received compensation, he said.

Asked whether Bangladesh would pursue a bilateral process with Myanmar to determine compensation, Humayun Kabir said the required compensation could not be secured through bilateral efforts alone. The involvement of multiple countries and organisations would be necessary.

He said no amount of financial compensation could bring back lost lives or ease the suffering of families who had lost their loved ones.

However, Bangladesh would seek to persuade Myanmar to provide compensation and take other measures to help surviving families return home and rebuild their lives, he added.

The state minister said if The Gambia, one of the principal parties to the case, raised the issue at the UN Security Council, Bangladesh would work within the UN framework to ensure the implementation of compensation measures.

Asked whether Bangladesh would formally propose deploying an international peacekeeping force in Rakhine State, he said Dhaka would discuss the matter with UN agencies and bilateral partners if it came before the Security Council.

However, he did not commit to making any formal proposal for the deployment of peacekeepers.

Humayun Kabir said the ICJ had found Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya in Rakhine State. He described it as the first ruling in the court’s history to hold a state responsible for genocide.

He noted that the court had recognised the Rohingyas as a distinct ethnic group with their own language, culture and identity. It had also observed that their rights had been progressively curtailed over decades through discriminatory laws, restrictions and hate propaganda.

The court had found that Myanmar failed to prevent genocidal acts by individuals, including members of its security forces, he said. It also found that the country had failed to preserve evidence of genocide, as required by the court’s 2020 provisional measures order.

The ICJ directed Myanmar to enact effective legislation to prevent genocide, halt ongoing violence and investigate individuals reasonably suspected of involvement in genocidal acts. Where necessary, those responsible must also be brought to trial and punished, he said.

The verdict also provides for remedies for the victims, including restitution and compensation, the state minister added.

He described the ruling as final, legally binding on the parties to the case and not subject to appeal. Bangladesh, which hosts around 1.3 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas, was not a party to the proceedings but had closely monitored the case.

The state minister expressed gratitude to the government and people of The Gambia for filing the case on November 11, 2019. He also thanked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the 11 countries that submitted written statements to the court.

He acknowledged the Rohingya community’s longstanding efforts in pursuing justice and appreciated the support of the host communities in Cox’s Bazar, where the displaced people have been sheltered.

Humayun Kabir called on the international community to take prompt action in light of the ruling. He also urged development partners and donors to continue humanitarian assistance for displaced Rohingyas and host communities in Bangladesh until the repatriation process was completed.

https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-seeks-rohingya-repatriation-within-12-18-months