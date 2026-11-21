Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has demanded that the Awami League be banned as a political party over its involvement in killings, enforced disappearances and mass atrocities during its 15 years in power.

The organisation said the political future of the party should not be decided without considering the wishes of the families of those killed and people injured in enforced disappearances, killings, the Pilkhana and Shapla incidents, and the July massacre under the previous Awami League government.

Hefazat Ameer Allama Muhibbullah Babunagari and Secretary General Allama Sajedur Rahman made the demand in a statement sent to the media today (21 November).

In the statement, they said the Awami League had lost all political legitimacy in Bangladesh after allegedly being involved in enforced disappearances, killings and successive massacres during its 15 years in power.

They called for the party to be banned over its role in genocide through a fair trial at the tribunal, alongside what they described as a united public resistance against Awami terrorism and fascism.

The Hefazat leaders alleged that Awami League leaders and activists had fled to India after the July Uprising and were acting as agents of regional hegemony. They also accused the party of attempting to destabilise Bangladesh through arson and terrorist activities with support from New Delhi.

They said victims and families affected by the Pilkhana, Shapla, July and anti-Modi movements were still waiting for justice, while some people were speaking in favour of the ousted Awami League and what they called regional hegemony on talk shows and other platforms. Such discussions were fuelling public anger, they added.

The leaders said the Awami League had previously been given opportunities to return to politics but had failed to reform itself after regaining power in 1996. They called for the wishes of victims’ families and injured people to be given priority in decisions about the party’s political future.

The statement also claimed that no third country had agreed to shelter former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who it described as convicted of crimes against humanity, despite various efforts to secure refuge for her.

It added that international media had published negative assessments of her rule.

Hefazat also warned that media outlets it accused of supporting the Awami League’s anti-Bangladesh activities could face public resistance in the future.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/hefazat-demands-ban-awami-league-political-party-1609851