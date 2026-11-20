Prime Minister Tarique Rahman speaks at a rally organised by Lalmonirhat district BNP after inaugurating Mahendranagar Model Canal re-excavation programme in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila on Thursday. Photo: PMO Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today categorically said people do not want politics involving arson, enforced disappearances and killings any more.

“Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers,” the prime minister said while addressing a rally organised by Lalmonirhat district BNP after inaugurating Mahendranagar Model Canal re-excavation programme in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila.

He also called upon all political parties that had fought for democracy during the July Uprising to stand together as well as people of the country to unite.

He urged everyone to prepare to strongly respond to ousted Awami League’s renewed politics of arson attacks and violence, reports UNB.

Tarique said a “terrorist group” had started conspiring against the country and its people, although it had fled across the border after misruling the country for 16 years by force.

“As I am standing before you, a group has started conspiring against the country… The country they have fled to across the border. That is where their masters are. They are conspiring to keep those masters happy,” he said.

“Even after fleeing the country, they have once again started their politics of arson and killing people. They are attacking people and killing them.”

The prime minister said people now wanted security, strength and progress for themselves and the country.

The prime minister questioned why the previous governments had failed to implement the Teesta master plan and the Padma Barrage project, bring gas to Lalmonirhat or establish an export processing zone in the region despite remaining in power for 16 years.

Tarique said the government planned to bring a gas pipeline from Khulna to Lalmonirhat with work expected to begin within the next six to eight months, to help industries and factories operate in the northern region.

This would create more jobs for young people in the region, the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived at Lalmonirhat Airfield by helicopter from Dhaka at around 10:30am. He attended the first National Aero-Genius Competition organised by Aviation and Aerospace University Bangladesh.

Speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the first National Aero-Genius Competition in Lalmonirhat, Tarique said a satellite built by Bangladeshi scientists will be sent into space within the next three years, adding that the government has already started work on it.

He urged the youth to prepare themselves with skills and competence from now to survive in global competition.

The prime minister, while speaking at another programme, cautioned that environmental degradation could eventually threaten human existence, urging people to come forward to protect the environment.

Link:https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/enough-enough-pm-tarique-vows-strong-response-awami-leagues-arson-killings-4328301