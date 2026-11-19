A procession led by Dhaka South BNP Convener Abdus Salam moves through the capital as party leaders and activists maintain a round-the-clock presence to prevent alleged sabotage by the activity-banned Awami League. Photo: Screengrab

Dhaka South BNP leaders and activists say they are maintaining a round-the-clock presence on the streets to prevent what they describe as sabotage, arson and other subversive activities by the Awami League, whose political activities are now banned.

Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka South BNP and a freedom fighter, has been monitoring the situation in different parts of the capital while maintaining a presence outside the party’s central office in Naya Paltan and giving necessary instructions to grassroots activists, according to a post on the party’s verified Facebook page.

Later, a group of party leaders, led by Salam, visited several areas of the capital, including Mouchak, Moghbazar, Banglamotor, Dhanmondi, Jigatola, Lalbagh and Bangshal.

During the visits, activists were instructed to remain alert and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, the Facebook post said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/dhaka-south-bnp-leaders-claim-24-hour-street-presence-prevent-al-sabotage