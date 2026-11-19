A meeting of the alliance’s top leaders was held at the opposition leader’s official residence in parliament today (19 November). Photo: Collected

The Jamaat-led 11-party alliance has vowed to remain on the streets alongside the public to resist anti-state activities, terrorism, sabotage and anarchy.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the alliance’s top leaders at the opposition leader’s official residence in parliament today (19 November), chaired by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, alliance leaders said they discussed the country’s political and overall situation, particularly recent attacks, arson and violence allegedly carried out by the activities-banned Awami League across the country.

They said the ousted forces’ activities had created instability and fear among the public.

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Ameer Mamunul Haque said the former ruling forces were trying to create anarchy by damaging people’s lives and property.

“We must counter the fascist forces and elements acting as proxies of the ousted hegemonic forces at any cost,” he said, adding that the alliance would take a united stand on the streets with the people.

Mamunul said the unity forged during the July Uprising safeguards the country, and any division could weaken Bangladesh.

He identified the July Charter and implementation of the referendum verdict as the main pillars of that unity, saying failure to implement the verdict was one of the reasons behind the current situation.

The alliance expressed sympathy for the families of political activists and ordinary citizens killed in recent attacks, as well as those affected by arson attacks on homes and vehicles.

Mamunul urged the government to take firm action against anarchy and called on law enforcement agencies to exercise patience and restraint. He also urged the public to unite against those behind the violence.

Alliance leaders criticised the government’s response, saying it had failed to take adequate or visible steps to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.