The government and opposition parties will, if necessary, amend the constitution through consensus to permanently ban the Awami League (AL), State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam has said.

“The interim government’s decision to ban the AL was both correct and logical, a fact now evident to the entire nation. The time has come to rethink things,” he said while speaking to journalists this afternoon (21 November) after inaugurating Shaheed Abu Sayed Stadium and Indoor Stadium in Rangpur by unveiling a plaque.

The state minister said people would stand united to thwart any conspiracy by what he described as a defeated, fugitive and banned fascist political entity, adding that there was no possibility of its return to Bangladesh’s political landscape.

“We also intend to hold accountable those involved in any plots to turn the nation into a subservient state once again,” he said.

He said the people had established a democratic government through a free, fair and credible electoral process after a long struggle. Bangladesh would no longer be subservient to anyone and would remain committed to its people and independence, he added.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, we will take whatever steps are necessary to advance the nation while upholding the honour of our red-and-green flag,” he said.

On the situation in Gopalganj, Shahe Alam said members of the banned organisation might believe they could incite anarchy, compromise the country’s independence and sovereignty, and dishonour the sacrifices of martyrs such as Abu Sayed to regain a political foothold.

“I want to tell them: actions such as throwing petrol bombs or setting fire to police stations will yield nothing. The current government is humane, patient and committed to democratic principles,” he said.

He alleged that the Awami League was a terrorist political organisation, claiming it had established a reign of terror through arson attacks on vehicles, bomb explosions, mass killings and enforced disappearances.

He said similar incidents in what the party considered its stronghold had further demonstrated its character as a terrorist organisation.

On local government elections, the state minister said the relevant laws had been amended. The elections would no longer be held on a partisan basis, with no party symbols or provision for political parties to nominate candidates directly.

Candidates would also be barred from identifying themselves as representatives of political parties on banners or posters, he added.

Speaking about development in Rangpur, Shahe Alam announced that Tk54 lakh had been allocated for renovating Shaheed Abu Sayed Stadium. He also said Tk1,800 crore had been allocated for the development of Rangpur city.

He said additional development proposals from the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Rangpur Development Authority (RpDA), Rangpur District Council and Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) would be considered for approval.

Projects worth Tk5,500 crore are awaiting implementation across the Rangpur region, he said, adding that Tk550 crore had been earmarked for Rangpur district.

Separate development projects have also been initiated for Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, he added.

The state minister further said the second Jamuna Bridge was being constructed at a location expected to provide the greatest benefit to people in the Rangpur division.

Shaheed Abu Sayed’s parents, Md Mokbul Hossain and Monwara Begum; his brother, Md Abu Hossain; reserved-seat lawmaker Advocate Rezeka Sultana Fency; RpDA official Md Samsuzzaman Samu; RpCC Administrator Advocate Mahfuz-un-Nabi Don; Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Israt Jahan; District Council Administrator Md Saiful Islam; and Superintendent of Police Md Mozammel Haque were present at the event.

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/constitution-may-be-amended-permanently-ban-al-if-needed-shahe-alam-1609866