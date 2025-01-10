Mirza Fakhrul: Ziaur Rahman first carried out reforms in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that former president Ziaur Rahman was the first person to carry out reforms in a war-torn Bangladesh.

He said: “Ziaur Rahman was the first to carry out reforms, bringing a multi-party democratic system from a one-party regime.”

Calling for unity, Fakhrul said: “We cannot legitimize any reform without an elected parliament and an elected government.”

He made this statement at the unveiling of a book titled ‘Rajbandir Jabanbandi’ (Declaration of a Prisoner) written on the false cases filed against Khaleda Zia at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, capital on Thursday (January 9).

At the event, he said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return home in a few days after being cleared of all cases.

He said: “Let us not engage in politics of division. What is needed most now is unity to save the country and restore democracy.”

Mirza Fakhrul said: “The respect that Khaleda Zia has received internationally is beyond words. I express my gratitude to the Emir of Qatar.”

The BNP secretary general said: “Even after the fascist Sheikh Hasina fled, no one can maintain trust in anyone. We cannot maintain the space of unity. The issue has to be settled first. They talk about reforms, but the BNP has started the reforms first.”

The BNP secretary general said: “State leader Khaleda Zia went to London for treatment after being released and went with state honors. Lakhs of people bid farewell along the way and the respect she has received internationally. We did not have to face any obstacles anywhere. Wherever we said we needed this visa, it was granted immediately.”

Addressing the leaders and activists, he said that after August 5, Khaleda Zia had said on August 7 that we must be patient, and no one should be vengeful. We must hold onto these issues.

Fakhrul said: “I don’t understand, some people have become desperate. They will divide the country and the people. They are saying all kinds of things, making all kinds of incitements. Please don’t get involved in this.”

